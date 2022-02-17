STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
20 priests from Chidambaram Nataraja Temple booked under SC/ST Act

Around 20 priests from Chidambaram Nataraja Temple were booked under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Wednesday.  

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

This came after the priests allegedly stopped Lakshmi alias Jayasheela (36) of Old Bhuvanagiri Road, a woman from the SC community, from attending a darshan at the Chitrambala Medai. According to police, Lakshmi stated the priests verbally abused her using her caste name.

The 20 priests were booked and further inquiry is on. As part of Covid-19 measures, many priests decided not to allow devotees to the Chitrambala Medai, where Nataraja Idol is placed. However, another group of priests opposed it, creating enmity among them.

