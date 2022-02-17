Kanimozhi confident of DMK, allies forming govt at Centre 

By Express News Service

TENKASI/ NAGERCOIL: MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi expressed her confidence that DMK and its allies will form the next government at the centre after the parliamentary elections and would reduce the prices of petrol and gas cylinder.

Campaigning for her party candidates in Vikramasingapuram and Ambasamudram on Wednesday, the MP said the BJP government is refusing to reduce the fuel price despite the demands from DMK MPs and repeated letters of Chief Minister MK Stalin. "After the next parliamentary election, the alliance in which the DMK will be part of will be in a position to reduce the fuel price. Now, we will continue to raise our voice against BJP's apathy and support the people's protest against fuel price hike," she said.

Kanimozhi demanded the crowd to ask the AIADMK and BJP leaders about fuel price hike when they campaign for their party candidates.

"The AIADMK government put on hold the construction of a bypass road project in Ambasamudram. The DMK government will take steps to construct it. We will also ensure that the government hospital in Vikramasingapuram will function round-the-clock with the required number of beds and doctors. An iron bridge will be constructed across the Thamirabarani river near Papanasam dam for the Kani tribes to reach Chinna Mayilar village," Kanimozhi assured the voters.

She also said that the DMK government would resume the boat ride in Papanasam dam. "We will also construct a modern car parking lot and bathrooms in Papanasam for the tourists," she added.

Meanwhile, campaigning for DMK candidates in Nagercoil, Kanimozhi said former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi established government medical college in every district so that the students from poor and marginalised sections of the society could study medicine.

"Now, the BJP government has forcefully implemented NEET and is trying to take away opportunities from our children. We should never vote for those who are against Tamil Nadu," she added.

The parliamentarian also listed out projects, including Aasaripallam medical college, Ayurveda medical college and arts college, and the Manimandapam for Kamaraj, that were constructed by the current DMK government.