STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Number of birds in Tamil Nadu's Karaivetti sanctuary goes up for 2022

A large number of migratory birds come from Russia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Mongolia, Kazakhstan and Nigeria every year during November to February.

Published: 17th February 2022 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Ariyalur Forest Department conducted a census on February 12 and 13

Ariyalur Forest Department conducted a census on February 12 and 13. (Photo| EPS)

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR: The number of birds visiting Karaivetti Bird Sanctuary in Ariyalur district has increased this year when compared to last year, retired professor of Tamil University C Sivasubramanian said.

Talking to The New Indian Express, he said, "We have surveyed the birds for the last two days. The arrival has increased more than last year. There are, however, no new species among the arrivals. The Ariyalur Forest Department has taken all steps to help the stay of such birds."

Spread over 453 hectares, the sanctuary is located near Keezha Kavattankurichi-Pullambadi road. A large number of migratory birds come here every year from November to February. The birds, arriving from Russia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Mongolia, Kazakhstan and Nigeria, build nests and stay here.

The sanctuary is a popular tourist destination. According to sources, survey is carried out every year. Last year, the number of arrival stood at 5,400 . This year, the Ariyalur Forest Department conducted a census on February 12 and 13. A group of students led by Sivasubramanian were involved in the task.

The survey put the total number of arrival at 6,500. Grebe and cormorant, Darter, Grey Pelican, Bar Headed Goose, white ibis, Little and Large Egret, Purple and Grey Heron, Open Bill Stork, Painted Stork, SpoonBill, Whistling Duck, Common Teal, Garganey, Shoveller, Pintail, Wigeon, Purple Moorhen are reportedly seen here. Owing to heavy rains, most of the waterbodies in the district are full and birds can are noticed there as well.

Ariyalur District Forest Officer R Guganesh and many students and forest officials were present at the survey. Guganesh said, "This year we set up sand dunes in the lakes and planted saplings for the birds to stay. In the future we will set up a watchtower to protect the birds and for the public to see them."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karaivetti Bird Sanctuary Tamil University Ariyalur district Migratory birds
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp