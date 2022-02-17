STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu: Police arrests nine persons including mother for selling one-year-old girl

Baby, Infant

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Soolarkarai police in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district arrested nine persons including a widow for selling her one-year-old daughter Hasini in the district for Rs 2.30 lakh. Police sources said that the accused woman is M Kalaiselvi (25), a resident of K Sevalpatti where she stayed after her husband Murugan's demise.

On Wednesday, Childline received a call at around 12:35 pm that the mother and another accused K Karuppsamy (58) sold the baby after which Childline Coordinator Gurusamy asked a field worker Murugan to look into this issue.

Murugan and District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) social worker Karthigairaja went to Kalaiselvi's house and upon confirming the matter, immediately informedKooraikundu VAO Subbulakshmi.

Following a complaint made by the VAO, SP M Manoharan, DSP Archana formed two teams led by Soolarkarai inspector S Vinayagam. which interrogated Kalaiselvi. 

During the enquiry, it was learnt that a gang which moved as marriage brokers got the child and sold her to a childless couple in Madurai. Also, they found that other persons from Madurai, Coimbatore and Tirupur also have been involved in this case. Immediately, a special team rushed to Jaihindupuram in Madurai and rescued the baby.

The police arrested Kalaiselvi, Karuppsamy, the childless couple, Maheswari and Mariammal who acted as agents of selling the baby among others. The police also seized the amount and two cars from the accused on Thursday morning.

