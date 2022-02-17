STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN local body polls: Allies DMK, Congress, CPM, part ways to conquer west Kanniyakumari

Besides, our party candidates are contesting alone in seven wards in Padmanabhapuram municipality. Kollencode and Kuzhithurai are party strongholds,” Chellaswamy said.

Published: 17th February 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

voting, election

Image used for representational purpose only.

By M Abdul Rabi
Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: Though the CPM and Congress Kanniyakumari allies in the DMK-combine, the parties are contesting against each other in many urban local bodies, mostly in the western part of Kanniyakumari district. “We decided to go it alone as we were not allotted enough seats,” CPM Kanniyakumari district secretary R Chellaswamy told TNIE.

The Communist party is part of the DMK-led alliance for polls in the Colachel municipality, while it is contesting alone in other municipalities in the district and also the Nagercoil Municipal Corporation. “We are in the fray for elections to 32 wards in Kollencode municipality (total 33 wards), and all 21 wards in Kuzhithurai municipality. Besides, our party candidates are contesting alone in seven wards in Padmanabhapuram municipality. Kollencode and Kuzhithurai are party strongholds,” Chellaswamy said.

Meanwhile, the Congress has fielded candidates for 19 wards in Kuzhithurai, 32 in Kollencode, and 11 in Padmanabhapuram. Congress west district president VM Binulal Singh said the party is contesting in most of the town panchayats in western part of the district.

Despite the competition from alliance parties, the DMK is confident of winning. “The exceptional performance of our government in the last nine months, and intense campaign activities of Minister T Mano Thangaraj will ensure victory,” a functionary said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM DMK Kanniyakumari Congress TN Local Body Polls 2022 Local body polls TN local body polls urban local body polls
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp