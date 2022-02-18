Cannot allow neutrino project inside tiger corridor, TN informs SC

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, Tamil Nadu government has told the court that it cannot allow India-based Neutrino Observatory (INO) to be built inside a tiger corridor and compromise on the safety of an ecologically-fragile Western Ghats.

The affidavit filed by Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department, comes within a week after Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), which is leading a consortium of institutions to execute the project, submitted before the court that National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) had given ‘no objection’ to build the underground laboratory at the project site in Theni district.

Official documents available with TNIE show that Rajendra G Garawad, Deputy Inspector General (Forests), NTCA, has given no-objection via an email on March 24 last year and on May 21 TIFR submitted an online proposal seeking wildlife clearance as the project falls within the Mathikettan-Periyar tiger corridor. Both Theni district forest officer and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) have not backed the project since it falls within the tiger corridor mapped by the NTCA and would adversely affect the ecology of Western Ghats.

“The area in question forms part of Bodi hills west reserve forest that lies in Southern Western Ghats. The Western Ghats is considered a global biodiversity hotspot harbouring numerous endemic species of flora and fauna. The project falls exactly on the hill slopes of this part of the Westem Ghats which is a significant tiger corridor that links Periyar Tiger Reserve on Kerala and Tamil Nadu border and Mathikettan Shola National Park.

“This area also has ecological links to eastern habitats where Srivilliputhur Meghamalai Tiger Reserve is located and hosts tigers from the region and assists in genetic dispersal across the Western Ghats and their South Eastern projections through the Cumbum Valley. Along with tiger and its co-predators, several other species of mammals, including ungulates, and reptiles and amphibians move around the hill slopes,” Sahu said in her affidavit.

Tigers by their biological behaviour completely avoid human presence and any other anthropogenic disturbances. Even a little vibration in the land can disturb their movement pattern. The area also forms a significant watershed and water catchment of the River Sambal and River Kottakudi. Small streams on the west side of the Bodi Hills join Kottakudi River which ultimately join Periyar before ultimately draining into Vaigai Dam.

Sahu said even though the tunnel in which the experiments would be conducted would lie about a kilometre below the ground, there would be enormous allied establishments and activities such as blasting, excavations, and movement of vehicles. “Movement and placement of heavy and sophisticated instruments inside the tunnel and a security environment built around would bring enormous disturbance to tigers and they will ultimately start avoiding this corridor and will have no other alternative for genetic dispersion.”

INO scientists, however, maintain that it is a very ambitious project and will lead to cutting edge technology in the areas of large magnets, particle detectors/sensors and data systems. “It will give India a leading position in the world in the field of neutrino science. Unfortunately, the project is held up for more than 11 years,” they said.