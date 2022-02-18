STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

No legal barrier against conduct of civic polls in Puducherry: State Election Commissioner

Representatives of almost all political parties have invariably insisted on the conduct of elections at once without any further delay

Published: 18th February 2022 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

election-voting-inked-finger-photo2

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: There is no legal barrier against the conduct of civic elections in Puducherry as on date from any of the courts in the country, State Election Commissioner (SEC) Roy P Thomas said.

Representatives of almost all political parties have invariably insisted on the conduct of elections at once without any further delay. The views were expressed at the 3rd all party meeting of national, state and registered political parties held in the office of the State Election Commissioner on February 2.

There is no reservation order for Backward Classes (BC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) in Puducherry as on date after the notifications providing reservations to BCs and STs were rescinded by the government, said the SEC. The notifications dated 7th March 2019 for municipalities and commune panchayats respectively were rescinded by the Puducherry government with the approval of the Administrator, Puducherry, through an order on October 6, 2021, said the SEC.

The State Election Commission has no power to withdraw the reservation of seats for Backward Classes and Scheduled Tribes, as these are vested only in the Puducherry government and Administrator, he clarified.

Now, it is the duty of the State Election Commission to comply with the directions of the Supreme Court of India in the contempt of court case against the former for the non-conduct of elections in Puducherry for more than 11 years.

Incidentally, this comes at a time when the case filed by the DMK against the withdrawal of BC and ST reservation for the local body polls is pending in the Supreme Court.

In case filed by Maharashtra regarding local body elections, the Supreme Court had ruled that the states which want to provide seats to the backward classes in the local body elections should set up a commission to look into the matter and make reservations in accordance with the Triple Test system prescribed by the Supreme Court. On that basis, the DMK has urged the Puducherry government and the Election Commission to give reservation to backward classes and tribal people and hold local government elections as soon as possible, said DMK MLA R Senthil Kumar.

In the meantime, the Puducherry government had appointed a commission on December 17, 2021 for determining the reservation for backward classes and STs. This panel under retired Justice K K Sasidaran has to collect data and elicit views for providing reservation for BCs and STs and then submit its report within six months.

CPI state secretary A M Saleem has demanded that the AINRC-BJP government expedite the matter for early conduct of local bodies elections with due reservations for BCs and STs. The panel headed by K K Sasidaran should function in a transparent manner and all political parties, social and welfare organisations should be heard, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry local body elections
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp