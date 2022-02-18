TN local body polls: Booths inaccessible to disabled, activists say SEC slacking off

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As voters across the state gear up to choose local body representatives in urban areas, many people with disabilities (PwD) may not be able to exercise their right to franchise as several polling booths remain inaccessible to them.

Though the Election Commission of India (ECI) took steps to provide facilities in the polling booths during the Assembly elections held in May, the State Election Commission (SEC) doesn’t take the issue seriously despite several representations, say activists.

“There are 21 types of disabilities. To ensure that they vote without hesitation, authorities should have publicised the facilities available for them at booths and met stakeholders. However, none of these were done before this election.

According to Section 11 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, both ECI and SEC should ensure that all polling stations are accessible to persons with disabilities and all materials related to the electoral process are easily understandable for and accessible to them,” said Deepak Nathan of December 3 Movement.

Kamala Nathan, a 42-year-old with a locomotor disability went to a booth in Royapuram on Thursday to check if there were any facilities. “There was no ramp in the polling station. We are not sure if we can cast votes,” he said.

Disability Rights Alliance (DRA) member and accessibility consultant at the ECI Smitha Sadasivan said she wrote to the SEC and tried to contact them to initiate a conversation about accessibility provisions during the rural local body elections. However, it didn’t yield results.

Based on people with disabilities raising concerns about the local body elections, ECI is likely to hold a sensitisation drive for State Election commissions. When asked about the non-availability of ramps in certain polling stations, Corporation Commissioner Gangandeep Singh Bedi said he has directed the officials to ensure that ramps are put in place by Friday and added that they have mobilised 1,300 wheelchairs to assist the disabled.