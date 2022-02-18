STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN local body polls: Booths inaccessible to disabled, activists say SEC slacking off

“There are 21 types of disabilities. To ensure that they vote without hesitation, authorities should have publicised the facilities available for them at booths and met stakeholders.

Published: 18th February 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Final preparation to send polling material to various booths at Tiruchy on Thursday | MK Ashok Kumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As voters across the state gear up to choose local body representatives in urban areas, many people with disabilities (PwD) may not be able to exercise their right to franchise as several polling booths remain inaccessible to them.

Though the Election Commission of India (ECI) took steps to provide facilities in the polling booths during the Assembly elections held in May, the State Election Commission (SEC) doesn’t take the issue seriously despite several representations, say activists.

“There are 21 types of disabilities. To ensure that they vote without hesitation, authorities should have publicised the facilities available for them at booths and met stakeholders. However, none of these were done before this election.

According to Section 11 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, both ECI and SEC should ensure that all polling stations are accessible to persons with disabilities and all materials related to the electoral process are easily understandable for and accessible to them,” said Deepak Nathan of December 3 Movement.

Kamala Nathan, a 42-year-old with a locomotor disability went to a booth in Royapuram on Thursday to check if there were any facilities. “There was no ramp in the polling station. We are not sure if we can cast votes,” he said.

Disability Rights Alliance (DRA) member and accessibility consultant at the ECI Smitha Sadasivan said she wrote to the SEC and tried to contact them to initiate a conversation about accessibility provisions during the rural local body elections. However, it didn’t yield results.

Based on people with disabilities raising concerns about the local body elections, ECI is likely to hold a sensitisation drive for State Election commissions. When asked about the non-availability of ramps in certain polling stations, Corporation Commissioner Gangandeep Singh Bedi said he has directed the officials to ensure that ramps are put in place by Friday and added that they have mobilised 1,300 wheelchairs to assist the disabled.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
People with disabilities TN local body polls TN Local Body Polls 2022 Local body polls urban local body polls rural local body polls Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp