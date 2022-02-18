STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN panel submits report on hydrocarbon projects

The report, which is kept confidential, was handed over to industries secretary S Krishnan on Thursday.

gas, natural gas, oil, fuel, Hydrocarbons, energy

For representational purposes

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The seven-member high-level expert technical committee headed by soil biologist and ecologist Sultan Ahmed Ismail has submitted its report on the adverse impact of hydrocarbon exploration and mining on groundwater and environment.

The report, which is kept confidential, was handed over to industries secretary S Krishnan on Thursday. The committee was formed by the State government in August last year with a mandate of giving its findings within four months, but Covid-19 delayed the study. 

“Assess the impact on quality of surface water, flowing water, groundwater, soil and fertility of the land, irrigation sources, cultivation of crops, air quality, seawater intrusion and flora and fauna due to the usage of chemicals on the on-shore areas away from the Protected Agricultural Zone,” the order dated August last year reads.

The committee was also asked to assess whether the drilling for exploration of coalbed methane, shale gas, petroleum and natural gas will lead to any subsidence of land and de-stabilise the tectonic plates below the area of exploration.

As per the data available, there are around 700 wells drilled while 200 wells are yielding output in Cauvery delta. The production is estimated at 600 tonnes of crude oil and 30 lakhs cubic metres of gas per day.

hydrocarbon Tamil Nadu
