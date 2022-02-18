STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TNPSC Group 2 recruitment notification for 5,529 vacancies on February 23, prelims on May 21

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will upload notification for the Group 2 Recruitment 2022 on tnpsc.gov.in on February 23. 

The selection will be done through Combined Civil Services Exam 2 in 2 stages i.e. Preliminary Examination (300 marks), Main Written Examination & Oral Test/Counselling (750+100 marks). The prelim exam will be on May 21, 2022.

Important Dates:

  • TNPSC Group 2 Notification Date - February 23, 2022
  • Last Date of TNPSC Group 2 Online Registration - March 23, 2022
  • TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Exam Date - May 21, 2022
  • TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Exam Result Date - June 5, 2022
  • TNPSC Group 2 Mains Exam Date - September 2022
  • TNPSC Group 2 Main Exam Result Date - December 2022
  • TNPSC Group 2 Interview Date - February 2023

Vacancy details:

  • Total Posts - 5529
  • II-116
  • II A-5413

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidate should be a graduate from any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or any other Educational Institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956.

Age Limit: For all the posts except the post of Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes ): 21 to 32 years
For Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes):

  • For applicants possessing any degree - 21 to 32 years
  • For applicants possessing B.L. degree of any University or Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission - 21 to 33 years

For applicants possessing any degree: 21 to 32 years
For applicants possessing BL degree: 21 to 33 years


To apply, the candidates may go to the TNPSC website www.tnpsc.gov.in or www.tnpscexams.net and visit the ‘Apply Online’ tab on the right side of the homepage.

