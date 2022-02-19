47 TN fishermen arrested by Lankan Navy return home

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/RAMESWARAM: 47 fishermen from Tamil Nadu, arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for crossing the International Maritime Borderline (IMBL), landed at Chennai airport on Friday morning following their release from prison. They were among the 56 fishermen from the State arrested by the island nation in December last year.

After Tamil Nadu government took up the matter with the Union Ministry of External Affairs, the Sri Lankan court ordered their release. However, it was found that 47 fishermen - 37 from Rameswaram and 10 from Pudukottai districts - were infected with Covid-19. Nine fishermen in Lankan custody, who tested negative for Covid-19, arrived in Chennai 10 days ago.

Speaking to TNIE, State Fisheries Commissioner KS Palaniswamy said arrangements have been made to send all the 47 fishermen home. “The government is also taking measures to retrieve the nine fishing vessels and fishing gear, confiscated by the Sri Lankan authorities from the fishermen,” he said.

Sources said after the Lankan authorities handed over the fishermen to Indian officials and completion of formalities, the fishermen returned to their hometown by road, in vehicles arranged by the State government.

The 37 fishermen from Ramanathapuram district include M Megas (18) from Thangachimadam, M Nagasamy (55) from Rameswaram, K Roman (31) from Thangachimadam, M Nethaji (44) from Rameswaram, M Selvamoorthy (25) from Rameswaram. Forty-three fishermen from Rameswaram region, fishing in six mechanised boats, were arrested by the Lankan Navy on December 18. After 42 days of imprisonment, they, along with 13 fishermen from Pudukottai, were granted release by a Jaffna court.