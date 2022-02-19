Anti-Sterlite protests: Panel completes probe, to give report in May

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The One Man Commission, deputed to probe the police firing against anti-Sterlite agitators in May 2018, completed its investigation on Friday. The commission chaired by retired justice Aruna Jegadeesan conducted 36 phases of investigation and is expected to give its report by May this year.

Upon concluding the investigation, the panel advocate Arul Vadivel Sekar said throughout the investigation, he had summoned 1,426 people/witnesses and 1,048 of them had deposed before the commission and submitted the documents and evidence related to the violence.

The commission had marked 1,544 documents, including photographs, video clips shot in mobiles, video cameras, CCTV and other valid documents as evidence to corroborate the incident. “As documentation works, compilation of evidence and consolidation of witness statements are a lengthy process and more sensitive one, it may take at least three months to finalise the report,” Sekar said.