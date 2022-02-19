STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Anti-Sterlite protests: Panel completes probe, to give report in May

The One Man Commission, deputed to probe the police firing against anti-Sterlite agitators in May 2018, completed its investigation on Friday.

Published: 19th February 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Thoothukudi Sterlite protest, EPS, 22 May 2018

A police personnel shoots at the protesters protesting against the copper smelting plant in Thoothukudi. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The One Man Commission, deputed to probe the police firing against anti-Sterlite agitators in May 2018, completed its investigation on Friday. The commission chaired by retired justice Aruna Jegadeesan conducted 36 phases of investigation and is expected to give its report by May this year.

Upon concluding the investigation, the panel advocate Arul Vadivel Sekar said throughout the investigation, he had summoned 1,426 people/witnesses and 1,048 of them had deposed before the commission and submitted the documents and evidence related to the violence. 

The commission had marked 1,544 documents, including photographs, video clips shot in mobiles, video cameras, CCTV and other valid documents as evidence to corroborate the incident. “As documentation works, compilation of evidence and consolidation of witness statements are a lengthy process and more sensitive one, it may take at least three months to finalise the report,” Sekar said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anti-Sterlite protests
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp