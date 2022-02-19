STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Caste discrimination: Lawyers want 20 Chidambaram priests arrested

The Cuddalore police have registered a case against the 20 priests in this regard under SC/ST Act. The advocates demanded their arrest.

Published: 19th February 2022 05:47 AM

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Demanding the arrest of 20 priests belonging to Chidambaram Natarajar temple in Cuddalore for allegedly preventing a woman devotee of scheduled caste form attending a darshan at the Chitrambala Medai in the temple, a group of advocates staged a protest in front of Madurai combined district court complex on Friday morning.

The Cuddalore police have registered a case against the 20 priests in this regard under SC/ST Act. The advocates demanded their arrest. They also wanted the government to take control of the temple and ensure that Tamil hymns are allowed to be sung in the temple.

