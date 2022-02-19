Kerala rakes up Mullaiperiyar; won’t give up rights: TN Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan on Friday said the State government will not give up its rights over the Mullaiperiyar dam and that Kerala cannot build a new one since it would violate Supreme Court ruling. His statement came following Kerala Governor’s address in the Assembly, where he said the government would take steps to build a new dam.

Duraimurugan further added that in the Supreme Court’s order it is clearly stated that the Mullaiperiyar dam is strong in all aspects and it has added that the Kerala government cannot impose the new dam project on Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, PMK youth wing president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss urged that the State government not to hold talks with Kerala over the issue since the Kerala government has announced that it would convene talks with TN for constructing a new dam.

Delivering the customary address to the Assembly on Friday, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said Kerala is committed to providing water to Tamil Nadu while safeguarding the lives of its people and has put forth the proposal to build a new dam in the place of the existing dam, which is around a century and a quarter old.

OPS slams Kerala

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam condemned the Kerala government for its announcement that it would construct a new dam at Mullaiperiyar site and urged the State government to uphold the rights of Tamil Nadu legally and politically

