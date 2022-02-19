STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Kerala rakes up Mullaiperiyar; won’t give up rights: TN Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan

His statement came following Kerala Governor’s address in the Assembly, where he said the government would take steps to build a new dam.

Published: 19th February 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Mullaiperiyar dam in Idukki district of Kerala | file photo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan on Friday said the State government will not give up its rights over the Mullaiperiyar dam and that Kerala cannot build a new one since it would violate Supreme Court ruling. His statement came following Kerala Governor’s address in the Assembly, where he said the government would take steps to build a new dam.

Duraimurugan further added that in the Supreme Court’s order it is clearly stated that the Mullaiperiyar dam is strong in all aspects and it has added that the Kerala government cannot impose the new dam project on Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, PMK youth wing president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss urged that the State government not to hold talks with Kerala over the issue since the Kerala government has announced that it would convene talks with TN for constructing a new dam.

Delivering the customary address to the Assembly on Friday, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said Kerala is committed to providing water to Tamil Nadu while safeguarding the lives of its people and has put forth the proposal to build a new dam in the place of the existing dam, which is around a century and a quarter old.

OPS slams Kerala
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam condemned the Kerala government for its announcement that it would construct a new dam at Mullaiperiyar site and urged the State government to uphold the rights of Tamil Nadu legally and politically
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Duraimurugan Mullaiperiyar dam Kerala Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp