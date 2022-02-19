Tamil Nadu local body polls: DMK, ADMK members clash at Royapuram and Thiruvanmiyur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While the local body polls were large peaceful in the city, DMK and ADMK members clashed at Royapuram and Thiruvanmiyur on Saturday.

In Royapuram, DMK and AIADMK partymen started fighting at the polling booth at Kamaraj Matriculation School at Ward 49 in Royapuram. Members belonging to both parties alleged that the opposite party tried to capture the booth and cast the votes in their favour.

According to AIADMK zonal secretary and its candidate for Ward 49, A Thirunavukkarasu, DMK tried to capture several booths in the ward and also attacked the driver of former minister D Jayakumar when he visited the booth at Kamaraj Matriculation School. He also alleged that the Corporation officials as well as the police refused to take action against DMK members who captured the booth. "Three members have been injured and have been admitted to the hospital," he added.

Meanwhile, DMK district secretary and candidate for the ward, D Elango, said that it was Jayakumar who had come to capture the booth in an attempt to secure a win for the party. DMK cadre was only trying to stop him, he added. An official said that there was a commotion at the booth and police intervened to solve the problem. He said that the party members have not asked for repolling so far.

Meanwhile, an EVM in ward 179 in Thiruvanmiyur was allegedly damaged in a clash between DMK and AIADMK cadres on Saturday.

District Election Officer Gagandeep Singh Bedi said that he was awaiting a report on the incident while the Assistant Returning Officer declined to comment on the issue.

Speaking to TNIE, DMK candidate for the ward, Kayalvizhi said, "The AIADMK party members were trying to slip money along with the booth slips. They were caught by some of our party members and a commotion followed." The incident occurred in booth 5059.

AIADMK candidate for the ward Jamuna Ganesan said that the DMK party members were attempting to capture booths and the clash started because of that. Both candidates said that they have not sought repolling as of now.

In some booths, Nam Tamilar Katchi and Bharatiya Janta Party also complained that the EVMs were not working properly.