STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu local body polls: DMK, ADMK members clash at Royapuram and Thiruvanmiyur

District Election Officer Gagandeep Singh Bedi said that he was awaiting a report on the incident while the Assistant Returning Officer declined to comment on the issue.

Published: 19th February 2022 09:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 09:19 PM   |  A+A-

AIADMK partymen led by former Minister D Jayakumar block the GA Road, demanding arrest of DMK men for allegedly booth capturing. (Express / P Jawahar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While the local body polls were large peaceful in the city, DMK and ADMK members clashed at Royapuram and Thiruvanmiyur on Saturday. 

In Royapuram, DMK and AIADMK partymen started fighting at the polling booth at Kamaraj Matriculation School at Ward 49 in Royapuram. Members belonging to both parties alleged that the opposite party tried to capture the booth and cast the votes in their favour.

According to AIADMK zonal secretary and its candidate for Ward 49, A Thirunavukkarasu, DMK tried to capture several booths in the ward and also attacked the driver of former minister D Jayakumar when he visited the booth at Kamaraj Matriculation School. He also alleged that the Corporation officials as well as the police refused to take action against DMK members who captured the booth. "Three members have been injured and have been admitted to the hospital," he added.

Meanwhile, DMK district secretary and candidate for the ward, D Elango, said that it was Jayakumar who had come to capture the booth in an attempt to secure a win for the party. DMK cadre was only trying to stop him, he added. An official said that there was a commotion at the booth and police intervened to solve the problem. He said that the party members have not asked for repolling so far.

Meanwhile, an EVM in ward 179 in Thiruvanmiyur was allegedly damaged in a clash between DMK and AIADMK cadres on Saturday.

District Election Officer Gagandeep Singh Bedi said that he was awaiting a report on the incident while the Assistant Returning Officer declined to comment on the issue.

Speaking to TNIE, DMK candidate for the ward, Kayalvizhi said, "The AIADMK party members were trying to slip money along with the booth slips. They were caught by some of our party members and a commotion followed." The incident occurred in booth 5059.

AIADMK candidate for the ward Jamuna Ganesan said that the DMK party members were attempting to capture booths and the clash started because of that. Both candidates said that they have not sought repolling as of now. 

In some booths, Nam Tamilar Katchi and Bharatiya Janta Party also complained that the EVMs were not working properly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK ADMK Tamil Nadu local body polls
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp