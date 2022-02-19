TN local body polls a drama scripted for DMK's victory: BJP State president K Annamalai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP State president K Annamalai on Saturday described the just-concluded elections to the urban local bodies as a drama scripted for the victory of the ruling DMK and enacted efficiently by the State Election Commission. "The State BJP condemns this strongly," he said in a statement here.

"The elections held on Saturday has questioned the credibility of the SEC. Official machinery of the State government was misused to a great extent. This election was announced in a hurry in tune with the wishes of the ruling DMK and every move in the election process was planned in favour of the DMK," Annamalai charged.

He said polling was suspended in favour of the DMK in many places and many who had voted during the Assembly elections, were denied the opportunity to cast their votes. "In North Chennai, large chunks of names of north Indian families which have been voting for the BJP were deleted from the voters' list," Annamalai charged.

The BJP State president alleged that the DMK men distributed money to voters without any fear and in Coimbatore, money distribution took place in front of the polling booths. But these unlawful activities escaped the eyes of the election observers as well as the media.

