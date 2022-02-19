STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN man gets four-year RI for laundering Rs 35 crore

The investigation of all three cases in Tamil Nadu were carried out by a team led by investigating officer M Raja Sekar and joint director P Manikkavel.

Published: 19th February 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Cash

image for representation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the third conviction in Tamil Nadu under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, the XII Additional Special Court for the Central Bureau of Investigation has sentenced a man to undergo rigorous imprisonment for four years for siphoning off Rs 34.94 crore to other countries.

It is learnt that there have been 10 to 11 convictions under PMLA in the country of which three happened in Tamil Nadu. The investigation of all three cases in Tamil Nadu were carried out by a team led by investigating officer M Raja Sekar and joint director P Manikkavel.

The court also asked AAS Haroon Rasheed to pay a fine of Rs 6 lakh and on default, undergo rigorous imprisonment for two additional months. Rasheed was arrested on March 21, 2018 for laundering money under two different assumed names through four current accounts maintained with different banks between February 12, 2014 to November 29, 2014, which resulted in sending proceeds worth $5,785,144 (equivalent to Rs 34.94 crore) to other countries.

He projected the amount as if it were payment for permissible merchandise imports, without making corresponding imports into the Domestic Tariff Area (DTA), by using forged identity documents and import documents i.e., bills of entry, as genuine. The case had cross-border implications and therefore, the Special Court, High Court as well as Supreme Court, consistently took the stand not to grant bail to the accused considering the seriousness of its implications to the financial system.

Rasheed is allegedly part of a gang operating with complete anonymity in the matter of sending the proceeds of crime under the guise of permissible merchandise imports, without making corresponding imports into the Domestic Tariff Area (DTA), by using forged import documents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Money Laundering PMLA
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp