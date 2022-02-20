Sri Lankan Navy arrests six more Ramnad fishermen

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Sri Lankan Navy arrested six fishermen from Nambuthalai in Ramnad district during the wee hours on Saturday while fishing near Jaffna. They were held for allegedly trespassing Lankan territorial water and were later remanded till March 4.

A statement from Sri Lankan Navy read six fishers, who were aboard a country-boat, were arrested from the mid-sea to the northwest of the Kovilan Lighthouse Jaffna during a patrol carried out by the Northern Naval Command.

The six fishermen from Nambuthalai near Thondi were identified as A Manoj Kumar (26), S Muthukumar (34), T Kammakaraiyan (60), S Rajabhoopathi (34), M Rangadurai (48) and K Babu (45). Those detained at Kayts Naval Base were later produced before the Jaffna court.

The statement further read that this month alone, 29 Indian fishermen were arrested, and six boats were seized for fishing in the Lankan water. It may be recalled that 11 Rameswaram fishers were held on February 7, and 12 fishermen arrested on February 12 were already lodged at the Sri Lankan prison.

