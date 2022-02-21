STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

AIIMS to start work on rural health unit in Tamil Nadu in six months

Deputy Director (Administration) for Madurai AIIMS Lieutenant Colonel PVS Jamwal had visited Thoppur GH last Wednesday and Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital the next day.

Published: 21st February 2022 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

The ECRC block at the Thoppur Government Hospital, which will house the temporary project cell office of Madurai AIIMS

The ECRC block at the Thoppur Government Hospital, which will house the temporary project cell office of Madurai AIIMS. (Photo| EPS)

By Lalitha Ranjani
Express News Service

MADURAI:  Work to set up a temporary Rural Health Centre at Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine (GHTM) in Thoppur for academic purposes of the Madurai AIIMS would commence in about six months, Executive Director for Madurai AIIMS Dr M Hanumantha Rao has told The New Indian Express.

The Rural Health Centre, similar to a Primary Health Centre, will most likely be in the Emergency Care and Recovery Centre (ECRC) building on the Thoppur GH premises, where a temporary project cell office for the AIIMS will also come up.

The decision to establish the project cell office at the ECRC building was taken after an initial proposal to turn the palliative care centre at Thoppur GH to the office drew flak from several quarters.

"The ECRC block is being temporarily given to the AIIMS team so they can soon renovate it to suit the requirements of the project cell office. Paperwork for all this has already begun," said Government Rajaji Hospital and GHTM Dean Dr A Rathinavel.

In a report dated February 5, The New Indian Express had highlighted the concerns raised over setting up the project cell office at the palliative care centre that housed terminally-ill patients and abandoned persons with mental illnesses.

Deputy Director (Administration) for Madurai AIIMS Lieutenant Colonel PVS Jamwal had visited Thoppur GH last Wednesday and Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital the next day.

Later, Dr Hanumantha Rao told The New Indian Express, "The ECRC block spanning about 11,000 sq ft would house the temporary project cell office until the AIIMS construction is over. Steps are underway to refurbish the space for immediate occupation as the MBBS course classes are likely to start in mid-March. Then work for the Rural Health Centre will begin. It would serve as an outpatient clinic for academic purposes."

Interviews to hire eight faculty members begins on Monday

As per an official notification, interviews for posts of eight faculty members in Madurai AIIMS will be held online from Monday to Thursday. "An associate professor and an assistant professor each for Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry and Community Medicine will be recruited on a contract basis, and will have to start work at Ramanathapuram next month," Rao said.

In yet another development, an official notification dated February 19 invited applications for four posts at the project cell office

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIIMS AIIMS Madurai Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine Thoracic Medicine AIIMS rural centre
India Matters
A health worker takes swab sample for Covid test on Sunday, Feb 13, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)
Covid will wane by mid-march in most states: ICMR expert
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Young Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
Image used for representational purpose ( File Photo)
Surprise! Bengaluru is the best city to run and jog
These e-autorickshaws are driven by tribal women from nearby villages. (Photo | EPS)
Women e-rickshaw drivers: Tales of success, built around Statue of Unity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp