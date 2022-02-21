STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Poor demand pushing Sputnik V COVID vaccine off the shelves in Tamil Nadu

Due to the poor patronage for Russian-made Covid vaccine Sputnik V, many private hospitals in Tamil Nadu haven’t been buying it for months now.

Published: 21st February 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2022 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. (File Photo | AP)

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Due to the poor patronage for Russian-made COVID vaccine Sputnik V, many private hospitals in Tamil Nadu haven’t been buying it for months now. So far, only 10,000 Sputnik V doses have been given in private hospitals across the State, as per data from the Directorate of Public Health. Meanwhile, 8.2 crore Covishield and 1.5 crore Covaxin doses have been administered in Tamil Nadu.

Supplied by Dr Reddy’s Laboratories in India, each dose of Sputnik V is priced at Rs 995 plus a service fee of Rs 150. Two doses, which are different in composition, are administered 21 days apart. It is this uniqueness in composition that made the vaccine unpopular.

Hospitals had to buy the first and second doses separately since each has a different adenovirus, and this made stock management difficult, say hospital officials. The government’s aggressive vaccination drive too made people less dependent on private hospitals.

Fortis Hospital, Vadapalani, which rolled out the vaccine in July, stopped administering it two months ago. "Now, only Covaxin is in demand since it has been approved as a booster dose, and also for the 15-18 age group. Covishield was popular initially because of passport issues and other things, but the demand has dropped now," says Dr Sanjay Pandey, zonal director, Fortis Hospitals, Chennai.

Also, Sputnik V had to be bought in large quantities, but the demand was low. "We could have only bought 7,000-8,000 doses. In all, we have 500 doses of all vaccines, which will last till the end of March," Pandey adds, explaining that the hospital has always only procured small quantities of vaccines.

Initially, the demand for Covaxin was low as it hadn’t yet been approved by the World Health Organization (WHO). At this time, hospitals gathered stock of Covishield and Sputnik V, say doctors.

Sputnik V was also popular since it had an efficacy of more than 90 per cent. But there was a problem as the interval between the two doses was short, and many hospitals couldn't procure the second dose on time, says Dr JA Jayalal, immediate past president, Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Vaccination drives at most private hospitals were suspended due to the low turnout, as the State government started administering Covaxin and Covishield free of cost.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus COVID vaccine Sputnik V sputnik vaccine Tamil Nadu COVID vaccine Tamil Nadu vaccine
India Matters
A health worker takes swab sample for Covid test on Sunday, Feb 13, 2022. (Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)
Covid will wane by mid-march in most states: ICMR expert
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Young Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
Image used for representational purpose ( File Photo)
Surprise! Bengaluru is the best city to run and jog
These e-autorickshaws are driven by tribal women from nearby villages. (Photo | EPS)
Women e-rickshaw drivers: Tales of success, built around Statue of Unity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp