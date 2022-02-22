BJP wins 230 posts in TN urban local body polls; Annamalai claims BJP is third-largest party in state

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP which decided to test its strength by going it alone has secured over 230 posts in the urban local body elections.

BJP State president K Annamalai claimed that the party has reached the stage of being the third-largest party in the State in the current elections. Professor R Srinivasan, one of the senior leaders of the party, said the results came as a morale booster.

"Wherever the BJP has no people's representatives, the party has made inroads into those areas -- Cuddalore, Vellore, Madurai, Chennai. In many places, the BJP has lost victory by a slender margin, " Annamalai told reporters.

Responding to a question, he claimed in Coimbatore the BJP has secured 15 per cent votes.

"In Chennai, in around 30 wards, the BJP candidates have finished as runners up. In the Kongu region, the vote share secured by the AIADMK and the BJP proves that if both parties come together, the Kongu region will be ours," he said.

He also reiterated that the BJP's alliance with AIADMK would continue for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Just because the DMK has won in the Kongu region in this election, it will not become their fort," he said.

