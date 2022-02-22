STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid safety norm violations aplenty in public places, once again

Some of the residents believe the situation might change once a new Corporation council is formed.

Published: 22nd February 2022

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Implementation of Covid safety norms are hardly seen in public places where footfall is high. Though officials were seen taking steps to ensure the use of masks during urban local body polls, such steps are not to be seen in most of the public places in the city.

"I hardly see anyone wearing mask or maintaining social distance in public places in the last few weeks. It appears as if the authorities are not serious about ensuring strict implementation of safety norms and start acting only when cases increase. Even those visiting the walkers' track at Anna Nagar can be seen walking without mask. Such lackadaisical attitude on part of the authorities might lead to more cases," S Gunashekaran, a resident of Anna Nagar, said.

Some of the residents believe the situation might change once a new Corporation council is formed. "Corporation officials and district administration officials are  busy with election-related works. So, they might not be in a position to give much importance to preventing Covid safety norm violations at public places. Even police officials are busy with election-related work. The issue of violations might get the attention of officials only after the formation of a new Corporation council," Divya Ganesh, a resident of Ponmalai, said.

M Somasundaram, a resident of Srirangam, said, "It might not be possible for the officials to ensure the safety measures on Tuesday, when results of the urban local body polls are released. Cadres of political parties will be celebrating their victory. Though officials ensured that voters entered the polling booths wearing masks, the situation outside the booths was different. The Corporation should conduct more sample collection this week to assess the spread of the virus."

Meanwhile, officials said they are regularly collecting samples and there is no need for panic. However, the Covid tally released by the district administration recently reported a slight increase in cases. There were 142 positive cases in the city on Friday and on Saturday, the tally in the city touched 153. But, many officials said that the corporation team is closely monitoring all the cases and measures will be taken to arrest any spread.


