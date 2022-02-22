STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK alliance sweeps urban local body polls, AIADMK bested in Edapaddi too

Apart from the DMK and AIADMK, the Congress secured third position, followed by BJP and AMMK.

Published: 22nd February 2022

DMK cadres celebrating party victory at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK and its alliance parties have secured victory in over 75 percent of the wards whose vote counting was completed on Tuesday.

As of 2 pm, the State Election Commission has released the results of 448 ward member posts out of 1374 in 21 Corporations.

While the DMK and allies won 376 seats, the AIADMK was restricted to 53. The BJP which contested alone won three seats.

Similarly, 2014 ward councillors have been declared as winners. In total, there are 3843 in 138 municipalities.

The DMK alliance emerged victorious in 1430 of these seats, which adds up to a winning percentage of 71 %.

The AIADMK won 334. The winners from other parties are AMMK - 19, BJP - 31,  PMK – 17 and DMDK – 6.

The results of 6508 out of 7621 wards in 489 town panchayats have also been announced.

The DMK alliance has bagged 4287 (65 %) of the seats, while the AIADMK has won 1084 (16%). The other parties which registered their presence in town panchayats are BJP- 135, PMK – 57, DMDK – 18, AMMK – 57 and NTK – 5.

WATCH |

AIADMK loses in Edappadi and Salem

A major setback for AIADMK was the loss of Edappadi municipality from where former Chief Minister and AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami hails.

DMK also clinched ward 23 of the Salem City Municipal Corporation (SCMC) where Palaniswami's residence is situated.

DMK's candidate A Sivakami secured 3,694 votes and defeated AIADMK candidate T Indhira by a margin of 1,366 votes. Indhira secured only 2,328 votes.

In all, the polls will elect 12601 ward members in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities and 489 town panchayats.

Curious case of zero votes

Three candidates, including an AIADMK candidate, got zero votes in Karambakudi Town Panchayat in Pudukkottai. Though all three had a vote, they still chose not to vote for themselves!

