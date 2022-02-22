DMK heading towards landslide victory in the Tamil Nadu urban local bodies elections

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the votes for the urban local bodies are being counted on Tuesday, early trends indicate that the ruling DMK is set to register a landslide victory.

The polls for electing 12601 ward members for 21 corporations, 138 municipalities and 489 town panchayats were conducted on February 19.

As many as 218 members have been elected unopposed for corporations (4), municipalities (18) and town panchayats (196), said the state election commission (SEC).

The four candidates elected unopposed for Corporations belong to the DMK. They were elected from Erode (ward 15), Karur (ward 22) and Vellore (ward 7 &8).

Similarly, the 18 unanimously elected representatives from municipalities include 15 from the DMK and three independents.



Among the 196 Town Panchayat representatives who were elected unopposed, 110 belong to the DMK and its alliance parties, Congress, Left, MDMK and VCK. About 13 of them are from the AIADMK and 73 are independents.



According to SEC’s official website, as of 11 am, results were announced for 69 ward members' posts in Erode, Thanjavur, Chennai, Karur, Madurai and Virudhunagar corporations. The DMK alliance emerged victorious in 53 seats, while the AIADMK bagged six. Independents won seven councillor posts.

Similarly, results were announced for 344 ward member posts in over 100 municipalities, of which the DMK won 253 seats. While the AIADMK registered a victory in 71 seats, the BJP and the DMDK which faced the election alone won three seats each.

About 1236 out of 1788 ward members who emerged victorious in Town Panchayats are from the DMK and its allies. The AIADMK won 334 and BJP received 26 seats. DMDK won in five places.

The vote counting is in progress.