STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK heading towards landslide victory in the Tamil Nadu urban local bodies elections

The polls for electing 12601 ward members for 21 corporations, 138 municipalities and 489 town panchayats were conducted on February 19.

Published: 22nd February 2022 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

DMK cadre celebrate the party's victories in the urban local body polls at the party headquarters, in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022.

DMK cadre celebrate the party's victories in the urban local body polls at the party headquarters, in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | EPS, R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as the votes for the urban local bodies are being counted on Tuesday, early trends indicate that the ruling DMK is set to register a landslide victory.

The polls for electing 12601 ward members for 21 corporations, 138 municipalities and 489 town panchayats were conducted on February 19.

As many as 218 members have been elected unopposed for corporations (4), municipalities (18) and town panchayats (196), said the state election commission (SEC).

The four candidates elected unopposed for Corporations belong to the DMK. They were elected from Erode (ward 15), Karur (ward 22) and Vellore (ward 7 &8).

Similarly, the 18 unanimously elected representatives from municipalities include 15 from the DMK and three independents.
 
Among the 196 Town Panchayat representatives who were elected unopposed, 110 belong to the DMK and its alliance parties, Congress, Left, MDMK and VCK. About 13 of them are from the AIADMK and 73 are independents.
 
According to SEC’s official website, as of 11 am, results were announced for 69 ward members' posts in Erode, Thanjavur, Chennai, Karur, Madurai and Virudhunagar corporations. The DMK alliance emerged victorious in 53 seats, while the AIADMK bagged six. Independents won seven councillor posts.

Similarly, results were announced for 344 ward member posts in over 100 municipalities, of which the DMK won 253 seats. While the AIADMK registered a victory in 71 seats, the BJP and the DMDK which faced the election alone won three seats each.

About 1236 out of 1788 ward members who emerged victorious in Town Panchayats are from the DMK and its allies. The AIADMK won 334 and BJP received 26 seats. DMDK won in five places.

The vote counting is in progress.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Elections DMK sweep Tamil Nadu State Election Commission
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Sensex crashes over 1,000 points as Russia-Ukraine crisis worsens
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp