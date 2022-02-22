Vaniyambadi municipality ward springs a surprise as Owaisi's party candidate defeats DMK ally 

Vaitheeswaran B By

Express News Service

TIRUPATHUR: Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) tasted its first victory in the State by winning a ward in Vaniyambadi municipality in Tirupathur district.

The party candidate, Nabeela, emerged victorious in ward 19 at Vaniyambadi with 746 votes (50.57 per cent). The ruling DMK alliance candidate from IUML, Adila Begum, got 695 votes. The other two, an independent candidate and one from the NTK, lost their deposit in the ward reserved for general women.

AIADMK didn't contest in the ward.

"This was less than what we expected," Nabeela's husband and party's MLA candidate from Vaniyambadi TS Vakeel Ahamed told The New Indian Express.

"We got two victories in this election. Another party member Niyamadhulla won from ward 4 in Vaniyambadi. But due to issues with B-form, he stood as an independent candidate. Six candidates from our party contested in the elections and they have put in a good performance. We're planning to expand our party base to all other towns in the State," he said.