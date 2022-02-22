Vellore corporation's first trans woman councillor keen to don many hats with elan

Shyamsundar N By

Express News Service

VELLORE: Forty-nine-year-old R Ganga has become the first trans person to be elected Corporation councilor in Vellore district. Ganga, who contested on a DMK ticket against five candidates from ward 37 of the Vellore City Municipal Corporation (VCMC) in the urban local body polls garnered 2,131 votes and won on Tuesday by a difference of 15 votes.

Ganga's supporters celebrated the victory by bursting crackers. Ganga runs the Vellore District All Gender Positive Network, helping persons living with HIV/AIDS and disabilities. She is the state secretary of the South Indian Transgenders Federation.

Ganga was among three trans women to contest in the elections from Vellore, the other two (Ranjitha and Sabina) being fielded by the NTK.

Ahead of the polls, Ganga told The New Indian Express that she wanted to ensure Vellore Old Town got a proper sewage channel.

"Public toilets for women and a playground area for youngsters will be set up. I will ensure the supply of clean drinking water as residents currently use water supplied from a poorly-maintained overhead tank, which is littered with liquor bottles and other waste," she assured.