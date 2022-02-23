STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Smaller parties fail to make big impact in TN local body polls

Caught under the DMK juggernaut, smaller parties failed to make a big impact. While the PMK led by Dr S Ramadoss got 126 urban local body seats,

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Caught under the DMK juggernaut, smaller parties failed to make a big impact. While the PMK led by Dr S Ramadoss got 126 urban local body seats, the AMMK led by TTV Dhinakaran captured a town panchayat and won 102 seats, the Naam Tamilar Katchi led by Seeman secured six wards in town panchayats, and the MNM led by Kamal Haasan drew a blank.  

Though the PMK had hoped to win significant number of seats in northern and western regions, the party managed to get just five corporation councillor posts, 48 councillors seats in municipalities, and 73 seats in town panchayats. 

The AMMK,  even with a muted campaign, has won Orathanadu town panchayat in Thanjavur district by winning nine of the 15 wards and 102 urban local body seats in Ramanathapuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Kanyakumari, Sivaganga, Thanjavur, Dindigul, Tiruchy, Tirunelveli, Tirupur, Thoothukudi, Tiruvannamalai, Tenkasi, Theni, Pudukottai, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Villupuram and Vellore. The NTK has won six town panchayat wards in Kanyakumari district (5) and Tenkasi district (1). The MNM failed to win even one seat. 

