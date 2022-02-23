STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu ULB Poll Results: BJP third 'largest party' in state? Check out stats to get a clear picture

DMK decimated the Opposition AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, with its Secular Progressive Alliance scoring a perfect centum by winning 21 of 21 corporations in the ULB polls.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Dr Palanivel Thiagarajan (L) countered BJP State president K Annamalai's claim as third 'largest party' with election stats.

DMK juggernaut decimated the Opposition AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, with its Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) scoring a perfect centum by winning 21 of 21 corporations in the urban local body polls held on February 19.

The DMK-led front also crossed the simple-majority mark of 50 per cent seats in 130 out of 138 municipalities and 350 out of 489 town panchayats. In the last civic polls held in 2011, the then ruling AIADMK had won all 10 then-existing corporations.

Party Corporation Municipalities Town Panchayats Total
Total Wards 1,374 3,843 7,621 12,838
DMK 950 (69.1%) 2,360 (61.4%) 4,388 (57.6%) 7,698 (60%)
AIADMK 164 (11.9%) 638 (16.6%) 1,206 (15.8%) 2,008 (15.6%)
Independents 73 (5.3%) 381 (9.9%) 981 (12.9%) 1,435 (11.2%)
Congress 73 (5.3%) 151 (3.9%) 368 (4.8%) 592 (4.6%)
BJP 22 (1.6%) 56 (1.5%) 230 (3%) 308 (2.4%)
CPM 24 (1.7%) 41 (1.1%) 101 (1.3%) 166 (1.3%)
PMK 5 (0.4%) 48 (1.2%) 73 (1%) 126 (1%)
AMMK 3 (0.2%) 33 (0.9%) 66 (0.9%) 102 (0.8%)
VCK 16 (1.2%) 26 (0.7%) 51 (0.7%) 93 (0.7%)
MDMK 21 (1.5%) 34 (0.9%) 34 (0.4%) 89 (0.7%)
CPI 13 (0.9%) 19 (0.5%) 26 (0.3%) 58 (0.5%)
Others 7 (0.5%) 55 (1.4%) 79 (1%) 141 (1.1%)

DMK Allies - Congress, CPM, VCK, MDMK, CPI

(There will be a slight difference between the total seats and seats won by parties contested as polling was canceled or postponed in 20 wards and the results in a certain number of wards were not declared until 9 pm on Tuesday. The stats mentions are of win percentage and not that of vote share percentage.)

On Tuesday, BJP State president K Annamalai claimed that the party has reached the stage of being the third-largest party in the State in the current elections.

BJP which contested alone in the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body polls, won 22 (1.6%) of the 1,374 Corporation wards, while bagging just 56 (1.5%) of the 2,843 wards in the Municipalities. At Town Panchayat level the saffron party clinched 230 (3%) of the 7,621 seats.

In total BJP won 308 (2.4%) of the 12,838 seats that went for polls.

It must be noted that over 185 of those 300+ seats won by BJP came from Kanyakumari district where the party has a presence.

After Annamalai's huge claim, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Dr Palanivel Thiagarajan on Twitter slammed the BJP for their sweeping statement. He also shared a few stats along with his tweet.

He wrote, "If today's results (e.g. 1/200 in Chennai, 1/100 in Madurai) in the TN Urban local body polls are really the "victory" that the BJP strives for..Then I wish them perpetual good fortune & hope the leadership stays in place "permanently" as they ADMK used to say of their Amma."

In his following tweet, he wrote, "Stealers Wheel - Stuck In The Middle With You (1972). Well I don't know why I came here tonight. I've got the feeling that something ain't right….Clowns to the left of me! Jokers to the right! Here I am, stuck in the middle with you!"

