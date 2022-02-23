Tamil Nadu urban local body polls: DMK captures Madurai Corporation

Shobana Radhakrishnan By

Express News Service

MADURAI: DMK has captured Madurai corporation by securing 80 seats along with its allies and has also secured most votes in municipalities and town panchayats.

The counting centre established at the Government Polytechnic College campus saw tension as media persons were refused entry despite being shown a press pass. They resorted to protest.

Meanwhile, DMK candidate I Noorjahan was declared winner in Ward 54 of Madurai corporation. Alleging malpractice in counting, which took place in the same counting center where the media persons were refused entry, other party candidates demanded re-elections.

DMK candidate U Mohamed Yasin won in ward 8 of Melur where a BJP booth agent created a scuffle over a Muslim woman casting her vote with Hijab on.

Of the 100 wards in the corporation limits, DMK alone secured 67 seats, while its allies INC secured 5, CPI(M) secured 4, MDMK secured 3 and VCK secured 1 seat respectively. AIADMK secured 15 seats while BJP candidate of ward 86, J Booma, won in the elections and secured the first seat for the saffron party in Madurai. Independent candidates also secured 4 seats.

Interestingly, AIADMK and CPI(M) secured 1,394 votes each in ward 63 of Madurai corporation and were in a tie. Later, the election officials selected the AIADMK candidate, R Krishnamoorthy, by drawing a lot.

DMK also captured all three municipalities in Madurai. While DMK and its allies secured 24 of the 27 seats in Melur municipality, it secured 13 of the 24 seats in Usilampatti and 19 of the 27 seats in Thirumangalam municipality, AIADMK secured less than 10 seats in all three municipalities respectively.

An AIADMK candidate, S Arun Sundaraprabhu, who won in ward 9 of Melur municipality joined DMK after the results were announced.

Of the nine town panchayats, DMK captured at least six town panchayats, while AIADMK won in Paravai and independent candidates took lead in Palamedu town panchayats respectively.