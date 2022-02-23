STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu urban local body polls: DMK captures Madurai Corporation

The DMK also secured all three municipalities in Madurai and at least six out of the nine town panchayats in the district.

Published: 23rd February 2022 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

DMK cadre celebrate the party's victories in the urban local body polls at the party headquarters, in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022.

DMK cadre celebrate the party's victories in the urban local body polls at the party headquarters, in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | EPS, R Satish Babu)

By Shobana Radhakrishnan
Express News Service

MADURAI: DMK has captured Madurai corporation by securing 80 seats along with its allies and has also secured most votes in municipalities and town panchayats.

The counting centre established at the Government Polytechnic College campus saw tension as media persons were refused entry despite being shown a press pass. They resorted to protest.

Meanwhile, DMK candidate I Noorjahan was declared winner in Ward 54 of Madurai corporation. Alleging malpractice in counting, which took place in the same counting center where the media persons were refused entry, other party candidates demanded re-elections.

DMK candidate U Mohamed Yasin won in ward 8 of Melur where a BJP booth agent created a scuffle over a Muslim woman casting her vote with Hijab on.

Of the 100 wards in the corporation limits, DMK alone secured 67 seats, while its allies INC secured 5, CPI(M) secured 4, MDMK secured 3 and VCK secured 1 seat respectively. AIADMK secured 15 seats while  BJP candidate of ward 86, J Booma, won in the elections and secured the first seat for the saffron party in Madurai. Independent candidates also secured 4 seats.

Interestingly, AIADMK and CPI(M) secured 1,394 votes each in ward 63 of Madurai corporation and were in a tie. Later, the election officials selected the AIADMK candidate, R Krishnamoorthy, by drawing a lot.

DMK also captured all three municipalities in Madurai. While DMK and its allies secured 24 of the 27 seats in Melur municipality, it secured 13 of the 24 seats in Usilampatti and 19 of the 27 seats in Thirumangalam municipality, AIADMK secured less than 10 seats in all three municipalities respectively.

An AIADMK candidate, S Arun Sundaraprabhu, who won in ward 9 of Melur municipality joined DMK after the results were announced.

Of the nine town panchayats, DMK captured at least six town panchayats, while AIADMK won in Paravai and independent candidates took lead in Palamedu town panchayats respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu urban local body polls DMK Madurai Urban local bodies Madurai corporation
India Matters
Dematerialised ‘Yogi’ materialises in ‘holy’ Seychelles
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
ED raids NCP minister Nawab Malik residence, takes him for questioning
An old photograph of a younger Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi | Express
'Mahatma Gandhi opposed veil, but would’ve supported girls’ choice on hijab'
For representational purposes
Bengaluru: Covid+ woman delivers 500-gm premature baby; mom, child back home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp