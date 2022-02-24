DMK cadres bury the hatchet to win Salem Corporation polls

M Sabari By

Express News Service

SALEM: Having performed poorly in elections since 2011, the rank and file of the DMK set aside factional differences to win the Salem City Municipal Corporation (SCMC).

The DMK's image took a beating when the party was in power in 2006-11 as land grab charges were levelled against several functionaries. Late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa highlighted the issue in her election campaign in 2011, as a result of which her party won in all 11 Assembly segments in Salem. The winning streak continued in 2016 and 2021, and DMK managed to win in just Salem (north).

The Salem unit is also mired in the factional feud. After DMK came to power in 2006, the party split into two groups. A majority of functionaries backed strongman Veerapandi S Arumugam and the rest Panamarathupatti R Rajendran. Rajendran was appointed as district secretary after Arumugam died in 2012. But Arumugam's supporters kept the feud running.

A senior DMK functionary, on condition of anonymity, told TNIE that the reason for the 2021 loss is Salem people not believing in the DMK. "People do not like even the AIADMK but our track record (2006-11) has instilled fear in people."

After forming the government in 2021, the party-appointed senior minister K N Nehru was in charge of the Salem district. He united the factions after listening to their grievances. Also, he visited all taluks in the district and advised functionaries on the strategy to be adopted against AIADMK.

"Chief Minister M K Stalin's performance in the last nine months has given hope for people. Also, the law and order situation is good in the district. This created a lot of goodwill for the party and it reflected in the local body polls," the functionary added.

Another DMK functionary credited Salem central district DMK secretary and MLA R Rajendran for the win. He is the only MLA from Salem in 2016 and 2021. "Many expected Rajendran to be included in the cabinet as he is close to the Chief Minister, but factional politics spoiled his chances. The high command wanted to capture SCMC with a thumping majority. Rajendran provided a chance for 10 supporters of Arumugam to accomplish this. The high command must at least now consider making Rajendran as a minister," he said.

Rajendran refused to comment when asked if is expecting a minister post but added, "The high command ordered the capture of SCMC. We just performed our duty."