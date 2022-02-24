STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK candidates to be chairpersons of 11 town panchayats, three municipalities in Sivaganga

It will be Durai Anand for Sivaganga municipality, Gunasekaran for Karaikudi and former MLA Mariyappan Kennady for Manamadurai municipality.

Published: 24th February 2022 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Activists in Sivaganga

Activists in Sivaganga spreading awareness on coronavirus asking people to stay at home to stop the spread of the virus. (Photo /S Bala)

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: Except in Devakottai municipality, DMK candidates will be the chairpersons of 11 town panchayats and three municipalities in the district. Sources said the party has finalized the names of  their chairmanship candidates but is uncertain about the vice-chairman candidates.

DMK and its alliance won 172 wards in the urban local body held for 285 posts in the district. Of this, DMK won in 144 wards, INC in 26, CPI and VCK each in 1. After securing this clear majority, the DMK has finalised the candidates for the posts of chairpersons.

It will be Durai Anand for Sivaganga municipality, Gunasekaran for Karaikudi and former MLA Mariyappan Kennady for Manamadurai municipality.

Likewise, it will be Karthika for Nattarasankottai, Sengai Maran for Thirupuvanam, Rathika for Kanadukathan, Piramiah for Kandanur, Karthik Solai for Kottaiyur, Santhi for Pallathur, Mohammed Meeran for Puduvayal, Pusalan for Nerkuppai and Ambalamuthu for Singampunari.

In Ilayangudi, either Syed Jamima or Ibrahim will be selected and in Thirupattur either Rajeswari or Gokilarani will be selected.

"Except in Thirupattur and Ilayangudi town panchayats, chairman candidates have been finalized in the rest. However the candidates for the posts of vice-chairman are yet to be finalized," said DMK sources.

In Devakottai municipality, the DMK won in 5, Congress won in 6, AIADMK in 10, AMMK in 5 and independent in 1.

This is the only place (either in town panchayat or municipality) where the INC candidates won in six (more than DMK). However, both AIADMK and AMMK candidates have joined hands against DMK to ensure AIADMK candidate Sundaralingam selection as chairperson here. Meanwhile, one of the AMMK candidates will be the vice-chairman from the municipality.

The first meeting of the elected ward members will be on March 2. The election of chairman and vice-chairman will be on March 4

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sivaganga
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp