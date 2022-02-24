STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Healthcare schemes get boost in TN; 118 new ambulances launched

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday distributed medicine kits to the 50th lakh beneficiary of the Makkal Thedi Maruthuvam scheme at Chitlapakkam in Chengalpattu district.

Published: 24th February 2022 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

CM MK Stalin interacts with a patient at Chitalapakkam | Ashwin prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday distributed medicine kits to the 50th lakh beneficiary of the Makkal Thedi Maruthuvam scheme at Chitlapakkam in Chengalpattu district. The ambitious scheme was launched in August 2021 at a cost of Rs 258 crore to ensure access to medicine and healthcare, at the doorstep, for persons with comorbidties, the disabled and elderly.

So far, 1,90,932 people have received palliative care, 3,71,938 physiotherapy, and 1,259 self-dialysis, the chief minister said. The chief minister also launched 118 new ambulances, to be used for the Innuyir Kaappom and Nammai Kaakkum 48 schemes under which the State government bears the expenses for emergency care of accident victims in the first 48 hours.

According to official data, 21,762 victims of road accidents have been admitted to hospitals under the scheme so far, and the government has spent Rs 19.77 crore for their treatment. As many as 218 private and 422 government hospitals are part of the scheme.

