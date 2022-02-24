STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Municipality commissioner now a ‘non-interview’ post by TNPSC

TNPSC opens online applications to fill 5,531 group II and IIA posts

Published: 24th February 2022 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of candidates writing the TNPSC examination in Tiruchy | Express

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: To the surprise of job aspirants, commissioner of municipality, a much sought after post, has been included in the non-interview category in Group II exams by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). On Wednesday, the TNPSC enabled online applications for filling 5,531 group II and IIA posts. The reservation for women stands at 30 per cent.

Of the 116 vacancies in the interview category, 58 posts are Special Branch Assistant in the intelligence section of Commissioner of Police and Criminal Investigation (State intelligence wing). “This is the first time recruitment for an SB assistant post is being held by TNPSC. The requirements with regards to physical fitness for this post have not been released in detail,” said S Kannan, a job aspirant from Theni.

The other interview posts are junior employment officer, probation officer in prisons, assistant inspector of labour, sub registrar, and special assistant in DVAC. Similarly, 5,413 vacancies in group IIA (non-interview) category were notified for filling posts such as commissioner of municipality, revenue assistant, audit inspector, and senior inspector of co-operative societies.

Until a few years ago, the post of commissioner of municipality was included in the group II interview category. However, it has now been made a non-interview post. “With increasing urbanisation, the post of municipal commissioner is the most powerful after sub-registrar. Now, many candidates, who qualify for interview posts with higher marks, will choose non-interview posts. This will reduce competition in the interview category,” said job aspirant S Rajan, of Perambalur.

Sources from the Municipal administration department said a proposal to upgrade the post of municipal commissioner is under the consideration. “A few years ago, it was proposed to be included in group I category along with DSP and RDO,” said an official. The deadline to submit applications online is March 23. Preliminary exams will be on May 21.

