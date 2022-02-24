STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New elite force to protect marine biodiversity in Gulf of Mannar

The State government has decided to set up a wing called Marine Elite Force under the forest department to protect the biodiversity in the Gulf of Mannar and Palk Bay. 

Published: 24th February 2022

The Gulf of Mannar is the first marine biosphere in Asia.

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM:  The State government has decided to set up a wing called Marine Elite Force under the forest department to protect the biodiversity in the Gulf of Mannar and Palk Bay. Nagapattinam has been witnessing many marine life deaths each year. More than 150 carcasses of olive ridley turtles had washed ashore in the coastal villages of Vedaranyam in this past month, which was the nesting season. According to sources, most of them died due to unsustainable fishing practices such as trawling in the Palk Strait southeast of Kodiyakarai and fishing close to the shore. 

Apart from olive ridley turtles, other endangered and vulnerable species such as dugongs, finless porpoises and dolphins often get killed by the propellers. Supriya Sahu, the Additional Chief Secretary, department of environment, climate change and forests said these concerns would be addressed by the new Marine Elite Force.

“Its objective is to strengthen protection and sustainable management of the marine area, disaster management affecting marine wildlife, capacity development and intelligence collection and dissemination. It will also protect endangered and vulnerable species which succumb to illegal fishing methods. The wing would be equipped with vessels and gadgets, work with marine law enforcement agencies and go deep into the sea to regulate fishing methods,” Sahu said.

She added that the wing will also be instrumental in keeping a watch over the smuggling of sea cucumbers, seahorses and other protected species. It will also focus on the Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve.

There are two units of five marine watchers, each being set up in the State. The State government is allotting Rs 1.09 crore for buying deep water boats, modern equipment, etc. The teams would report to wildlife wardens in Palk Bay districts like Pudukkottai and Thanjavur and will be under the watch of the chief wildlife warden. Sahu said more units would be formed in the State soon.

Marine wildlife activists have welcomed the development. Dr Supraja Dharini, a prominent marine conservationist and the chairman of Tree Foundation, said, “Marine Elite Force is a welcome step to protect endangered and vulnerable species.”

