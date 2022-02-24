‘New’ mosque faces opposition by Hindu Munnani in Vellore

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Tension prevailed on Sarkar Mandi street on Gandhi road after a group of people in the area opposed the construction of a new mosque on Wednesday. They alleged that the mosque was built without proper permission, and by altering a house overnight. They claimed building a mosque in the area would create friction between people belonging to different religions in the future.



In a petition to the district collector, the Hindu Munnani has alleged that the street has three temples that are 10m and 100m apart from the mosque, and that Hindu festivals and processions happen at the place.



According to police sources, the land, which belongs to a juice bar owner of the Islamic faith, was being used as a storage facility. Recently, they renovated the house and put up the board for a mosque. The locals, mostly belonging to a Caste Hindu community, reportedly opposed this.



Vellore SP S Rajesh Kannan pacified both groups at the spot and hundreds of police personnel and striking force have been deployed on the street. “The place belongs to Muslims who have used it as a personal worshipping centre. Now they have kept the board allowing public worship. The Hindu groups allege the place doesn’t have permission. The revenue department is looking at the records,” Rajesh Kannan told TNIE.



Vellore RDO Vishnu Priya, too, visited the spot and urged the public to maintain restraint. The district administration has asked both sides to present their views in a meeting. Meanwhile, the Muslim religious leaders and political representatives met the RDO at the collectorate and explained their side.



“The mosque has been there since 1866, and we have revenue records and Wakf board documents supporting that. They (Hindu Munnani) are now opposing this and trying to create religious tension in the area. We have submitted evidence to the RDO and urged the district administration to take action against them,” said GS Iqbal, Dravida Muslim Munnetra Kalagam (DMMK) president. Muslim groups have warned that they might resort to a protest on Friday if there is no further action.