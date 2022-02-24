STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People’s expectations sky high after massive DMK victory: Senthil Balaji

“Demands of people will be fulfilled and issues in basic amenities including road and drinking water supply will be resolved soon,” Senthil Balaji told TNIE.

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji (Photo | EPS)

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tougher challenges await Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V Senthil Balaji, who helped the DMK win in Coimbatore and other western districts, which are considered an AIADMK bastion. The strategist who plotted AIADMK’s downfall said people’s expectations have risen sky-high after DMK’s thumping victory. But he is unfazed. “Demands of people will be fulfilled and issues in basic amenities including road and drinking water supply will be resolved soon,” Senthil Balaji told TNIE.

“I would like to thank the people of Coimbatore for giving us a huge win. The victory is a reflection of our government’s performance in the last nine months. People of Coimbatore have shown their faith in the DMK government which has implemented numerous schemes here, including Rs 200 crore worth road works, waterworks, airport expansion, etc,” Balaji said.

“The AIADMK has left Kovai people in dire need of basic amenities. Roads are in a bad shape across the district and drinking water supply is not regular. All these problems will be addressed by our councillors soon,” he said. It may be recalled Senthil Balaji replaced R Sakkarapani as minister in charge of Coimbatore district ahead of the local body elections. He remained tight-lipped when asked if he would be rewarded with a plum post for securing the victory.

Meanwhile, people have come up with a to-do list for the new councillors. “Despite living in the heart of the city, people in Sukrawarpettai are drawing water from hand pumps. We hope the new councillor would take steps to provide water connection to individual households” said Vinod Babu, a resident of ward 81 of Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation.

