Stalin calls for Centre’s urgent intervention in TN fishers issue

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing concern over continuous attacks on Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan nationals as well as by the Navy, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday sought urgent intervention of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to find a permanent solution to these attacks.

“I request you to take up this issue with the Sri Lankan government at the highest level and initiate bilateral talks between the two countries to find a permanent solution to this long pending vexatious issue and to put in place functional mechanisms to stop such incidents in future,” the Chief Minister said in his letter to the external affairs minister.

Pointing out that 29 fishermen and 82 fishing boats are still under the custody of the Lankan government, the CM said the Centre should ensure their early release.