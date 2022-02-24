STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Team DMK on path to winning all but one municipality

With a few Independent ward member-elects joining the DMK, the ruling party alliance is set to win 137 out of 138 municipalities in the urban local body elections.

Published: 24th February 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK flag (left) and DMK flag (right)

AIADMK flag (left) and DMK flag (right) (File photos| EPS)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With a few Independent ward member-elects joining the DMK, the ruling party alliance is set to win 137 out of 138 municipalities in the urban local body elections. At the end of counting on Tuesday, out of 138 municipalities, the DMK and its allies crossed a simple majority in 135, the exceptions being Manapparai, Vandavasi and Sengottai municipalities. Vandavasi municipality has 24 wards, of which the DMK alliance won nine seats, while independents secured 10. The AIADMK and PMK won three and two wards respectively.

On Wednesday, six Independent-elects joined the DMK in the presence of Highways Minister EV Velu, thereby increasing the DMK alliance’s strength in the municipality to 15. Similarly, the DMK alliance and the AIADMK won 11 wards each in Manapparai municipality, while Independents won five wards.
A few Independents met minister KN Nehru on Wednesday in Tiruchy. With their support, the DMK is likely to win the chairman and vice-chairman posts in Manapparai too.

However, Sengottai municipality is expected to be headed by the AIADMK chief. Out of 24 wards, AIADMK won 10, while DMK secured seven in Sengottai. The BJP emerged victorious in three, and Independents won two wards.

Even with the support of two Independents, the DMK will not be able to achieve a majority mark of 13 in Sengottai. Hence, out of 138 municipalities, the DMK alliance will win 137, said sources from the DMK.
Of the total 12,818 ward member posts in urban local bodies for which polls were held on February 19, the DMK alliance won 8,757 (68 per cent). The alliance secured more than 50 per cent of ward member posts in all 21 corporations.

With the results for the urban local body elections announced on Tuesday, the first meeting of elected ward members will be held in the respective local bodies on March 2. During the first meeting, the elected members will be administered the oath or affirmation, said official sources from the State Election Commission. The elections for chiefs of local bodies will be held on March 4.

The ward members will elect the mayor and deputy mayor for corporations, chairman and vice-chairman for municipalities, and president and vice-president for town panchayats. The DMK alliance is expected to win 435 to 445 out of 489 town panchayats.

Sengottai to be lone exception
Even with the support of two Independents, the DMK will not be able to achieve the majority mark of 13 in Sengottai. Out of 24 wards, the AIADMK won 10, while the DMK secured seven. The BJP, meanwhile, emerged victorious in three wards, while Independent candidates bagged two wards

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK AIADMK Tamil Nadu TN local body polls TN Local Body Polls 2022
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp