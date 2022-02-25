 BJP lost deposit in 90% of municipality wards in Tiruvannamalai

Shyamsundar N By

Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost its deposit in almost 90 per cent of municipality wards in Tiruvannamalai district. The national party faced the urban local body polls alone and fielded its candidates in all four municipalities - Arni, Tiruvannamalai, Thiruvathipuram (Cheyyar), and Vandavasi.

Of the 123 wards in these municipalities, BJP's candidates contested in 60 wards and lost in all.

The party lost its deposit in 55 wards. Breaking down the numbers municipality-wise, the BJP lost its deposit in 22 wards in Tiruvannamalai , nine wards in Arni municipality, 18 wards in Thiruvathipuram and six wards in Vandavasi.

In Vellore district, the national party fielded candidates in two out of 21 wards in Pernambut municipality, which has a considerable Muslim population. The BJP lost its deposit in both the wards.

It contested in 12 out of 36 wards in Gudiyattam municipality. BJP candidate S Seethalakshmi won in ward no. 31 with 921 votes, beating DMK and AIADMK candidates. Sources said the BJP had captured the same ward in the previous civic polls. It lost all remaining 11 wards and lost its deposit in 10 of them.