STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Ex-minister & kin removed as hereditary temple trustees

For the past 50 years, these lands were utilised by private individuals without paying the temple.

Published: 25th February 2022 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

temple, gopuram

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Saravanan MP
Express News Service

TIRUPPUR:  Former AIADMK minister Durai Ramasamy and two of his relatives have been removed from the post of hereditary trustees of a temple in Kangeyam by the HR&CE department after they failed to remove some individuals who encroached the temple land or get lease fee for the land.

Ramasamy and his relatives Vijay Natrajan and Sakthi Vadivel are hereditary trustees of the Maantheeswarar temple in Valliyarachal village, which according to HR &CE department records, has 120 acres of cultivable land.

For the past 50 years, these lands were utilised by private individuals without paying the temple. An official in the department said, “The land was donated by kings to the Mantheeswarar Temple in 12th-13th century. Durai Ramasamy and his relatives are aware of this and can identify temple properties.

The private individuals built houses and other structures in the land but have no proof of ownership. The trustees did not get lease money which runs into crores.” Further, the official said the temple owned over 310 acres of farmland.

When Inam Abolition Act was implemented, around 190 acres were distributed to locals and the hereditary trustee did not stop the distribution. 

Durai Ramasamy’s son Venkatesa Sudarshan denied the charges. “My grandfather Duraisamy Gounder relinquished the hereditary post in 1958 when Inam Abolition Act was implemented. The family filed a suit in Madras HC, and my father Durai Ramasamy and uncle’s relatives became hereditary trustees. We identified the lands owned by the temple and submitted the records to the HR&CE Department. But, they didn’t take action against the individuals who have occupied and they  are blaming us.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK HR&CE trustee Maantheeswarar temple cultivable land Inam Abolition Act
India Matters
Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)
By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin loses allies in eastern Europe
Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
Image used for representational purpose only.
Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman's campaign on mental health during pregnancy tastes success

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp