Mosque issue still unresolved after talks fail

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Two dozen police personnel were posted at the narrow Sarakar Mundy Street in Vellore district after talks, on the construction of a new mosque, failed to bring an amicable solution between Hindus and Muslim groups in the area. This comes a day after the mosque caused friction between the two parties in the area.

Some Hindu residents at Sarakar Mundy Street oppose the new mosque claiming it was built without permission and it obstructs them from conducting worship at temples. On the other hand, the Muslim leaders had complained that this was an act that denied religious freedom. The district administration had called both parties for peace talks in the Collector’s office in Vellore.

However, the Muslims leaders refused to participate and met the officials separately.

The Muslim community leaders, after meeting officials, said the issue has been resolved in their favour, but did not give additional comments. They also met with the Superintendent of Police S Rajesh Kannan. Residents of Mundy street and Hindu Munani representatives met the RDO Vishnupriya and raised their concerns. “They claim it is a very old mosque, but we have submitted a patta and other revenue documents stating the controversial site was a hut shop. There are no records of a mosque in that place. Also, the street has no Muslims then why should they build one there?” K Mahesh, Hindu Munani Regional President told TNIE.

However, the Hindu groups had mentioned that the district administration did not provide proper answers to some of their questions relating to ownership of the land and other legal aspects. Meanwhile, the RDO Vishnupriya said she will look into records and verify permission for the contentious site. The Muslim leaders earlier said the mosque had been there since 1866. They added they have revenue records and Waqf board documents to support it.