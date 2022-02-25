STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

OPS slams Alagiri for questioning AIADMK’s future

But Alagiri has said the AIADMK has no future after the urban local body elections,” Panneerselvam said in a statement here.

Published: 25th February 2022 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam (File Photo | EPS)

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Thursday lambasted TNCC president KS Alagiri for his comment that the results of the urban local body elections in Tamil Nadu have put a question mark over the future of the AIADMK. 

“The Congress, which lost power in Tamil Nadu in 1967, has failed to return to power for 55 years, and spent most years riding on the back of the DMK and the AIADMK in elections to win a few seats. But Alagiri has said the AIADMK has no future after the urban local body elections,” Panneerselvam said in a statement here.

The AIADMK leader added that of the 16 general elections to the State Assembly since 1952, the AIADMK has won six times and was in power for 30 years, i.e, during the past seven decades, Congress ruled the State for 15 years, while the DMK ruled for 22 years.

“The AIADMK has faced both victory and defeat, and has never been disheartened in the face of defeat; instead, it has always returned with vigour. The party faced a big rout in the 1996 Assembly elections but secured a massive victory in the 1998 Lok Sabha elections. It again faced defeat in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections but became the formidable opposition in the 2006 Assembly elections and later won two successive Assembly elections in 2011 and 2016, besides becoming the third-largest party in Parliament in 2014. Again, the AIADMK lost power in 2021 on a slender margin,” Panneerselvam recalled.

“The Congress, which has no strength to stand on its own, has no locus standi to speak about the AIADMK,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK O Panneerselvam TNCC KS Alagiri Slams DMK Elections
India Matters
Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)
By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin loses allies in eastern Europe
Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
Image used for representational purpose only.
Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman's campaign on mental health during pregnancy tastes success

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp