Tamil Nadu Govt to bear travel expenses of 5000 Tamil students in Ukraine 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin today announced that the State government will bear all travel expenses to be incurred for the return of students from Tamil Nadu and Tamil diaspora who are stranded in Ukraine now.

916 persons from Ukraine have approached the Tamil Nadu government through the officials till 10 a.m today,

The State government has requested the Tamils in Ukraine who need assistance are requested to contact Jacintha Lazarus IAS, Commissioner of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils, State Nodal Officer for facilitating the evacuation of stranded Tamils in Ukraine and to coordinate with the Government of India (Contact Nos.9445869848, 9600023645, 9940256444 and 044-28515288).

Apart from contacting the State Nodal Officer, assistance can be sought from the Ukraine Emergency Help Centre and Tamil Nadu Podhigai Illam, New Delhi ( WhatsApp No.9289516716 and email ID: ukrainetamils@gmail.com). Also, the State Emergency Control Room toll-free number 1070 can also be contacted.