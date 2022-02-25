STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Team DMK pockets 50 per cent of votes, AIADMK secures 25 per cent

This is 5.2 per cent more than the vote share achieved by the ruling party in the April Assembly election last year.

Published: 25th February 2022

Image used for representational purpose only.(File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The ruling DMK alliance, which swept the urban local body elections, bagging over 75 per cent of ward-member posts, has received 49.9 per cent of the total votes polled in the election.

With 73.85 lakh votes, the DMK’s vote share stands at 42.9 per cent. This is 5.2 per cent more than the vote share achieved by the ruling party in the April Assembly election last year.

The opposition AIADMK’s vote share stands at 25.47 per cent in the urban local body election, while it received 33.29 per cent of votes in the Assembly elections. The AIADMK’s vote share fell by 7.82 per cent in the last nine months. The AIADMK polled 43.07 lakhs votes in the elections.

The BJP, as claimed by its State unit president K Annamalai, secured the third position, receiving 4.92 per cent of votes. It received 9.26 lakh votes in corporations, municipalities, and town panchayats. The Congress reached the fourth position with 3.35 per cent of the vote share. The DMK’s allies CPM, CPI, VCK and others achieved an average vote share of 0.75 to 1.3 per cent.

