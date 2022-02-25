STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN-CII submits pre-budget recommendations to PTR

As Hosur is emerging as an electronics hub of TN there is a need for a well-developed infrastructure with a 10-15 year long term growth perspective.

Published: 25th February 2022 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (File Photo)

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In a bid to facilitate more investment especially in central and southern districts of Tamil Nadu, and to ensure equitable growth, the  Tamil Nadu chapter of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) submitted the pre-budget recommendations to State Finance Minister Dr Palanivel Thiaga Rajan for Tamil Nadu Budget 2022-23.

The recommendations stressed on the need for focus on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector as it ensures job opportunities in the State which is the need of the hour. Further, the MSMEs also need a special helping hand and should be exempted from approvals and inspections for the next three years under the State laws.

As Hosur is emerging as an electronics hub of TN there is a need for a well-developed infrastructure with a 10-15 year long-term growth perspective. Without achieving self-sustenance in electronics, the growth of many other industries may not be possible, CII stated.

The trade chamber urged the need for fast-tracking investments in the electronic sector. CII also recommends establishing more specialised recycling centres for vehicle scrapping. 

Urging TN to establish a bulk drug park, CII asked the minister to focus on bringing new investment in the chemical and pharmaceutical sector.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Investment amil Nadu chapter of Confederation of Indian Industry Pre-Budget MSMEs
India Matters
Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)
By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin loses allies in eastern Europe
Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
Image used for representational purpose only.
Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman's campaign on mental health during pregnancy tastes success

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp