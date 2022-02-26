AIADMK will never merge with DMK: OPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking strong exception to the remark of Minister for Cooperation I Periyasamy that the AIADMK would soon merge with the DMK, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, on Friday, said, “The sea would never flow into a river. Instead, the river will flow into the sea. DMK is a dynastic party (river). But the AIADMK is a people’s movement. So, the latter will never flow into the former.”

Panneerselvam said when AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran launched the party, most of the senior leaders deserted the DMK and merged with the AIADMK. “Later, the DMK was out of power for 13 years. The minister has forgotten this,” he added.

The AIADMK leader said the minister should not give into the illusions caused by power. The AIADMK will continue to function as the people’s movement, he asserted.