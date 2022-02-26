STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Stalin speaks to TN students in Ukraine, enquires about their safety 

The Chief Minister visited the State Control Room at Ezhilagam set up for coordinating the steps for evacuation of Tamil Nadu students in Ukraine.

Published: 26th February 2022 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 12:18 PM

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

Chief Minister MK Stalin today spoke to the students from Tamil Nadu who are studying in Ukraine, over video call and enquired about their safety, availability of food. Besides, he also assured them that the government is taking steps to bring back them. 

 Interacting with the students from Trichy through video call, the Chief Minister asked about the prevailing position there. 

The student who spoke to the Chief Minister informed that so far the place where they stay is out of danger. He said food is available to them and requested the Chief Minister to arrangements to bring them back to India safely. "Be strong. We are working on the ways to bring you all back safely," the Chief Minister told him.

Sources said so far over 1,500 people in Ukraine including students have approached the State control room as well as the help centre at Podhigai Illam at New Delhi seeking assistance.  

