Coimbatore: Student’s speeding car kills woman, injures son

Published: 26th February 2022 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 30-year-old woman died and her husband and son were injured after they were hit by a speeding car near Madukkarai on Thursday evening. Police arrested a college student while he was changing the car’s number plate to cover up the accident. 

Priya (30) of Kannampalayam near Perur, was riding pillion with husband M Saravanamoorthy and their 6-year-old son , when they were hit by the car at Mayilkal. The car sped away.  Priya died on the spot while her husband and son suffered injuries. Locals alerted Madukkarai police and admitted them in Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. Meanwhile, police gathered identification of the car and intensified checking. A team spotted a car with a damaged front portion near a bridge. 

We spotted the driver, identified as K Nikil (20) of Saravanampatti, trying to remove the number plate. He admitted that he knocked down the family and he was trying to cover up the accident.  Nikil is studying in a private college near Kovaipudur and used to travel to college by car.

On Thursday, he took his girlfriend for a drive and tried to impress her with his driving skills, police said. Since the road was empty he stepped on the gas and hit the rear of the bike, and sped away over fear of getting caught.

