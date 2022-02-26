Paddy procurement in Tiruchy likely to pick up pace pace in March

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Despite the fact that 50 per cent of Samba paddy has been harvested, procurement at DPCs is yet to gain pace in Tiruchy. Within four weeks of commencement, about 16,000 metric tonnes of paddy has been procured through 35 DPCs across the district.

The target for the current Samba season has been set at one lakh metric tonnes, which is twice the previous year's figures. Though paddy procurement is higher this year compared with the previous season, official sources said the procurement has to gain pace in March to reach the target.

Considering the prolonged waiting time, farmers have also requested the department to increase the per day procurement ratio in Tiruchy.

Kavundampatti Subramaniam, the secretary of Cauvery Delta Farmers Association, said, "Though the harvest season has been completed in several parts, farmers are left to wait at local DPCs for days owing to several reasons. At present, farmers have been waiting for nearly a week after harvesting the crops. We request the Civil Supplies Department to increase the per day procurement ratio to 100 tonnes and the prevailing stocks should be sent to godowns periodically to allow the DPCs to procure paddy faster. The government should take action in providing salary to DPC load workers so that it does not end up on on the farmers."

Considering the profitable price for the paddy, several farmers have reportedly started selling their produce at DPCs than in the open market. Therefore, the department opened about 35 DPCs across Tiruchy earlier in January and added three more in Lalgudi block earlier this week.

The Civil Supplies Department in Tiruchy said over the four weeks from January 24, the department has procured 16,492 metric tonnes of Samba paddy through the DPCs. Notably, six DPCs (four in Manapparai and two in Marungapuri) were opened in those blocks for the first time this year. A total of 2,270 metric tonnes (1,800 in Manapparai and 470 in Marungapuri) were procured in both the blocks. With harvest season nearing completion, DPCs in the respective blocks will be completing procurement process by the end of this week.

With paddy crops in Lalgudi and Manachanallur reaching harvest stages, officials said paddy procurement at DPCs is sure to increase in March.

Officials said a proposal has been sent for opening about 25 more DPCs in Lalgudi block to procure Samba, which is likely to happen by February.