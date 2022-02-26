STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Staff shortage: Future of Puducherry's govt law college students hangs in balance

The law college has 10 vacancies in 18 faculty member posts. Even the post of principal has been vacant for nearly a decade now with the senior-most faculty member filling the gap.

Published: 26th February 2022 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2022 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The future of students of the Dr BR Ambedkar Government Law College here hangs in the balance as Pondicherry University warned the college of withdrawing affiliation, unless shortages in staff are addressed.

The law college has 10 vacancies in 18 faculty member posts. Even the post of principal has been vacant for nearly a decade now with the senior-most faculty member filling the gap. This leaves only seven other faculty members to take classes. 

The college had enrolled 37 students in the three-year law course and 30 students in the 5 year integrated course. On February 9, PU sent a letter to the law college principal, that it would not recognise the first year admission to both courses, unless its conditions are complied with.

The long-standing demand of students to fill the vacant posts of faculty has remained unfilled .    In response to a public interest litigation (PIL), the Madras High Court issued an order recently directing the UT government to fill the vacancies. The PU, too, directed the law college's principal to fill the vacant posts before admission of students. But, the Puducherry government has not taken any action to fill the posts. The students recently submitted a memorandum to Minister N Rangasamy on the matter.

With Puducherry being an UT, the posts of faculty (Group A posts) can be filled only through the UPSC, as Puducherry does not have its own Public service Commission. But, recruitment through UPSC could take up to several months.

Expressing concern over the students' fate, Leader of Opposition and DMK MLA R Siva urged the Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan and the CM to intervene. The government must fill the vacancies and provide basic amenities, including library and bus facilities, so that the education of students is not affected, he said .

Meanwhile, Minister for Education A Namassivayam, after holding talks with the students, said that the government is taking steps to address their issues. A proposal was moved to the government for engaging faculty on a short-term contract basis till regular recruitment is made through UPSC, Director of Education PT Rudra Goud told TNIE. Once approved, the government will notify for short-term contact. The government has also replied to PU on fulfilling its conditions, he said.

However, Siva claimed government authorities refused to accept short-term recruitment and seem to be adamant that it be filled through UPSC. As a result, students who enrolled this year are at the risk of not being able to study. If the law studies are discontinued this year, the college could be closed altogether , he said.

  The law college was established in 1972 and its alumni include judges in the High Court and lower courts. Similarly, the CM and Minister of Law K Lakshminarayanan have been students of the college.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr BR Ambedkar Government Law College Staff shortage
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp